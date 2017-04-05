Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

Model world Honey, I shrunk the Piazza Grande

(Keystone)

Marco Solari, president of the Locarno Film Festival, towers over a model of the Piazza Grande, complete with projection booth and screen – in reality the largest outdoor film screen in the world.

The model is part of Swissminiaturexternal link, an open-air miniature park opened in 1959. It has more than 120 models and is located in Melide on the shore of Lake Lugano. The Locarno Film Festivalexternal link opens for the 70th time on August 2. 

