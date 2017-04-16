Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

Reuse article

The ladies, gentlemen and children and the Tramp swissinfo.ch Apr 16, 2017 - 12:41 Some of the 662 “Tramps” who took part in the world’s largest gathering of people dressed as Charlie Chaplin’s most famous character. They met at the Manoir de Ban in Corsier, overlooking Lake Geneva, on April 16. The record was set to mark Chaplin’s birthday and to celebrate the first year of “Chaplin’s World”. The museum devoted to the London-born comic actor, director and composer is located in a 14-hectare park and occupies the mansion where the Chaplin family lived the last 25 years of Charlie Chaplin’s life.