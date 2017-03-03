Mar 3, 2017 - 17:09

Bird flu is the name of the image by Anex, which won the news category (Anthony Anex/Keystone)

Anthony Anex (Keystone) is the winner of this year’s Swiss Press Photo in the news category for his picture featuring pink flamingos being protected from bird flu.

The image external linkwas taken in the Bern Dählhölzli zooexternal link on November 17, 2016. The flamingos were put into a greenhouse as part of protection measures to stop the spread of bird flu, following reported cases in Switzerland. The 50 flamingos stayed in there for two and a half months, being let out at the beginning of February 2017.

On Friday the Reinhardt von Graffenried foundation announced the winners in six categories of the Swiss Press Photoexternal link. The Swiss Press Photo 2017 of the year prize will be awarded at a ceremony in Bern on April 26, 2017.

The award is held annually and honours freelance and staff photographers for single photos and photo series that have been published in the Swiss press.