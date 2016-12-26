Banking, bell-ringing, and a 500th birthday

(Keystone)

(Keystone)

Tuesday

Swiss citizens moving abroad should think twice about whether keeping money in bank accounts in their home country is important to them. Banking regulations implemented over the past few years mean that Swiss banks see foreigners – including Swiss expats – as unwanted customers.

(Keystone)

Wednesday

Swiss cities like Zurich and Geneva were affected as early as 1520 by Protestantism, and produced prominent reformers like Ulrich Zwingli and Jean Calvin. On the eve of the Reformation’s 500th anniversary celebrations in 2017, we speak to the editor of Switzerland’s Protestant press agency.

(swissinfo.ch)

Friday

A big party is just one way to say goodbye to the old year and welcome the new one. In the mountain village of Meiringen, giant cowbells are used to literally ring in the new year by young men marching in procession. Experience the age-old event through our photo essay.

(Keystone)

Sunday

If you are the proud owner of a Swiss-made product – whether it’s a watch, a pocketknife, or even a fondue cheese mix – do you know if all the parts or ingredients really were made in Switzerland? We look at a new law coming into force on January 1, which defines exactly how much a product has to be Swiss-made to receive the label.













