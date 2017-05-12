May 12, 2017 - 09:25

Timebelle is named after the "Zytglogge" medieval clock tower in the Swiss capital Bern (Keystone)

Timebelle, the group representing Switzerland at the Eurovision song contest in Kiev, Ukraine, has failed to make it to the final round scheduled for Saturday.

The power ballad “Apollo” performed by the trioexternal link on Thursday night did not make it to the top ten in their second semi-final round, resulting in the group’s elimination from the 62nd edition of the competition. Despite appealing to the theme of the 2017 edition, “Celebrate Diversity” - Timebelle is comprised of Swiss Samuel Foster and Romanian husband and wife Miruna and Emanuel Daniel Andriescu - the Swiss entry failed to garner enough points to make it to the final on May 13.

A total of 42 nations took part this year, of which 26 will battleexternal link it out for the top spot. Six countries - France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and the host country - automatically make it to the final while the rest must fight it out in qualification rounds. The result is determined by scores received from expert national juries, as well as televoting by viewers from participating countries. Fans cannot vote for their own country.

Switzerland has won Eurovision twice: in 1956 with Lys Assia and in 1988 with Céline Dion. It has hosted the contest twice: Lugano in 1956 and Lausanne in 1989.