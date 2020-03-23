Swiss director Fanny Bräuning

Women are the big winners of the 2020 Swiss Film Award festival which should have taken place on March 27 in Zurich. They won eight of the eleven prizes at stake.

The Belgian-Swiss co-production “Le milieu de l'horizon” (Beyond the Horizon) by Delphine Lehericey was selected as the best fiction film. Joanne Giger received the prize for best screenplay for the same.

The prize for best documentary went to "Immer und ewig" (The Journey – A Story of Love) by Fanny Bräuning. Olivia Pedroli, who composed the music for this documentary, received the prize for best music.

Since the awards ceremony had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation will present a special programme devoted to Swiss cinema on the evening of March 27.

The prizes will be awarded during a ceremony organized as part of the Locarno Film Festival in August.

