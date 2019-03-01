This content was published on March 1, 2019 1:00 PM

Customs revenues were up and migration was down in 2018. (Keystone)

The number of illegal weapons seized by Swiss customs officials doubled in 2018, according to the annual report of the Federal Customs Administration (FCA).

Customs officials seized 8,251 illegal weapons last year, up from 4,263 the previous year, says the reportexternal link. The weapons were mainly knives, clubs and similar weapons found in the post. The FCA attributes this strong increase to the rise in online shopping but also to targeted search operations.

Customs officials questioned 24,750 people who had been notified to them, which is about 1,000 fewer than the previous year. Of these people, 8,053 were under an arrest warrant.

Officials also had to intervene in 38,722 cases of heavy goods vehicles for non-compliance with security norms, unfit drivers or infringements of mandatory rest time.

Migration down, revenue up

Meanwhile, the migration situation continued to ease. The FCA recorded 16,563 illegal migrants last year, a third of the record 48,838 in 2016. The decline is mainly due to the closure of the Mediterranean route.

Global customs administration revenue rose by CHF451 million ($451 million) to CHF22.9 billion in 2018, of which CHF10.89 billion came from VAT. The FCA takes nearly a third of all federal revenue. Most comes from VAT, taxes on mineral oil, tobacco, heavy goods vehicles and import taxes.



No entry Illegal immigration to Switzerland almost halves Swiss border guards recorded 16,563 cases of illegal migration last year, down from 27,300 cases in 2017 and 48,838 in 2016. This content was published on January 17, 2019 2:24 PM See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 Arabic (ar) أعداد المهاجرين غير الشرعيين إلى سويسرا تنخفض إلى النصف

Keystone-SDA/jc

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram