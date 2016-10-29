The most calorific food festival ever?

Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
By Ester Unterfinger, Islah Bakhat

Gruyère may be renowned for its cheese, but its double cream is also highly prized. It was presented in all its variations at the region's first festival dedicated to the dairy product. 

Rain didn’t deter the many foreign and local tourists who gathered at the event in the town of Gruyères. Equipped with umbrellas, they patiently waited in long queues in front of each stand to sample the sweet and savoury versions of double cream. On offer: the equivalent of 300 metres (984 feet) worth of meringues, 40 litres of double cream, 1,000 strawberries and 1,000 raspberries.

Double cream is a local flagship product, and contains at least 45% fat. It is in fact the fat from milk that artisan dairies remove before making their cheese. They say it is best tasted locally, as it is a very delicate product that needs to be eaten quickly and kept cold.

Ten sweet and savoury dishes were prepared with the ingredient for the festival, ranging from mushroom casserole to cream tart, and were served against the backdrop of the Gruyères chateau. Organisers had wanted to compete to make the world’s largest meringue, but the weather didn’t cooperate. 

(Images: Ester Unterfinger, swissinfo.ch, sound and text: Islah Bakhat, swissinfo.ch)

