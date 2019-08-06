(Gaetan Bally/Keystone)

Hundreds of thousands are flocking to Zurich. They all love the Zurich Street Parade.

Maybe it's because it claims to be about love. Every year the house and techno parade draws large numbers of people who follow brightly decorated Love Mobiles and mobile sound-systems around Lake Zurich as they dance.

On the other hand, there are many who loathe the annual invasion of their city, one of Switzerland's largest events on the calendar.

The Zurich Street Parade was started in 1992 as an event promoting love, peace, freedom and tolerance. At that time there were 2,000 people dancing around two Love Mobiles. Today, it has become the biggest techno party worldwide.

Last year's Street Parade drew more than 1 million participants.

There will be more than 100 night trains and extra trains for the event, while some trams and buses will be running up to 4am.

