Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Federal Politics

Data protection Feds still collecting illegal data

person at computer

It's not always clear why data is being collected, notes a report published on Thursday.

(sda-ats)

Switzerland’s Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) continues to collect more information than the law allows. This is the conclusion of the parliamentary supervisory authority.

In its annual report, released on Thursday, the delegation stated that the FIS had violated the law by collecting thousands of unnecessary newspaper articles, agency reports and texts from websites.

The report is also critical of the cantonal intelligence services, pointing out that unless there is suspicion of terrorism or espionage, the procurement of information on political activities is illegal.

Data kept too long

A few years ago, it came to light that Kurdish politicians had been under surveillance in Basel. The control delegation determined that the relevant information had not been deleted even after 15 years.

The FIS should pay more attention to the limits of the law when collecting data, says the delegation’s report. Sometimes, the records lacked details about sources, recipients, and the reasons for the data collection.

FAQs Spying game: what does the Swiss intelligence service do?

The Federal Intelligence Service is better known for embarrassing gaffes than for bloody missions. Ten FAQs about the FIS. 


Keystone-SDA/sm

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters