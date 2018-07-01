Swiss companies were among those that dragged their heels over providing client data as required by Swiss Data Protection Act.
According to an analysis of 10,000 requests by paper SonntagsZeitung, only five of 59 multinationals contacted readily provided data they held on clients. The others refused, kept postponing, or let the 30-day deadline pass without reply, says the article published on Sunday. Among the Swiss firms in this category include Swiss International Airlines, as well as Swatch and Richemont watch groups.
The requests for information were made via an app called One Thing Less that enables users to send a list of seven questionsexternal link to 59 companiesexternal link regarding use of their personal data. Swiss International Airlines refused to accept questions via the app and demanded a signed power of attorney letter and a copy of an identity document to entertain requests. The Swatch group only responded when contacted directly by the paper. The excuse given was that it needed questions on client data to be more specific, such as naming the subsidiary concerned.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.