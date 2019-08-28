Navigation

Dear deer Meat in Switzerland costs 2.3 times the EU average

You might think twice before overcooking a load of steak, chops and sausages on the barbecue: meat costs 2.3 times more in Switzerland than the European Union average. The priciest EU country for meat, Austria, is 1.46 times the average. 

The Swiss also dig deeper into their pockets than other European residents for other foods, but not as noticeably as with meat, according to latest figuresexternal link from the European Statistical Office, Eurostat. 

Food in general costs 1.64 times more in Switzerland than the EU average. This is pretty much in line with the higher purchasing power in Switzerland. 

Only milk, cheese and eggs are relatively affordable at 1.35 times the average price. Booze and tobacco are even less expensive: alcohol costs the Swiss 1.17 times more than the average European, tobacco 1.21 times more. 

Whether the high prices play a role is not clear, but the Swiss don’t eat much meat compared with their neighbours: 52kg per person per year, according to industry umbrella group Proviande. 

The EU average is 65kg, according to statistics portal Statista. Austrians consume 100 kilos per capita per year.


Import tariffs Why a steak costs so much more to eat in Switzerland

The WTO says import tariffs explain why steak costs twice as much to eat in Switzerland than the EU.


