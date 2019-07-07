This content was published on July 7, 2019 10:44 AM

Tracks at La Plaine in canton Geneva had buckled due to recent hot weather, preventing TGV trains from running between Geneva and France.

The international TGV rail link between Geneva and France, which had been affected by the hot weather, has been repaired. Trains have been running since 5am on Sunday.

Hot weather had buckled the tracks at La Plaine in canton Geneva, requiring repair work on Saturday, the Swiss Federal Railways said on Sunday.

“We wish to apologise again to all our customers who were affected by this disturbance,” it said.

The problem was reported on Friday evening around 6pm, blocking two high-speed trains and affecting some 150 passengers in Geneva.



Several TGVs were nonetheless able to leave via the Swiss city of Lausanne on Saturday morning. For regional traffic, alternative buses provided rail connections to Bellegarde in France.



The end of June saw an intense heatwave in Europe which beat the previous record for the month set in 1999. France, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic and Spain all registered new national highs for June, with the southern French town of Gallargues-le-Montueux recording 45.9 Celsius (114.6 Fahrenheit). The hot weather continued last week in Switzerland with temperatures in the 30s.



During the heatwave at the end of June, disruptions were reported between Geneva and La Plaine which had led to delays and train cancellations.



