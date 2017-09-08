This content was published on September 8, 2017 11:00 AM Sep 8, 2017 - 11:00

Democracy is a bit like a puzzle, with many different people holding a piece. People trying to solve the puzzle have to discuss ideas and vote. If citizens don't fulfil certain criteria, the puzzle doesn't fit together very well.



Civic education plays a crucial part in democracy: it prepares people to take part in a democracy and helps them find their place on the political spectrum. What happens when politically active people move to Switzerland from abroad? How do they find a new role for themselves in a different country?

In the second episode of our series 'Inside the Democracy Labs', researchers Claudia Schneider und Vera Sperisen take a look at how older migrants find their political fit and motivation.