Many of the demonstrators were dressed as clowns. (Keystone)

Some 100 protesters have been demonstrating against globalisation and for the protection of the climate during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

They have been hoping to join up with some 600 others who have walked 40km since Sunday from the eastern Swiss town of Landquart. However, police have been blocking the walkers from coming into the Davosplatz venue.

swissinfo.ch journalist Jessica Davis Plüss spoke to one of the protesters about why he had come all the way from Zurich:

Jessica video WEF protester “The young people give me hope” says anti-WEF protestor and documentary filmmaker Christian Labhart. He traveled from Zurich to join ⁦@strike_wef⁩ #WEF20 #davos pic.twitter.com/KOEmk5USUX — Jessica Davis Pluess (@JPluess) January 21, 2020

The climate activists who left Landquart on Sunday arrived on Tuesday on the outskirts of Davos. Some 600 people set off in the morning from Klosters for the third and final stage of the 40km journey, although local authorities banned them from doing so, saying the road needed to be kept open.

The activists took several routes, mostly hiking trails. But some of them also took the train in the end, as this hike in winter conditions was very demanding, according to the organisers. In the morning, some 40 people also skied into the resort.

