The Swiss government is stepping up measures to try and stop the virus spreading from Italy. (Keystone)

Ten laboratories in Switzerland can now carry out coronavirus tests, Health Minister Alain Berset announced on Wednesday. Prior to Monday they were all done by one laboratory in Geneva.

The ten laboratories can together perform 1,000 tests per day, he told a press conference, noting that capacity has been almost tripled since last week.

Berset said Tuesday’s confirmation of a first coronavirus case in Switzerland did not change the measures put in place on Monday.

The coronavirus patient, an elderly man from the southern canton of Ticino, is in isolation in a clinic in Lugano and is reported to be doing well.

On Monday, the government decided to beef up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus from neighbouring Italy, including tests for people with flu-like symptoms and stepping up information and advisory services.

Berset said a campaign of information for travellers and commuters at borders and airports would start on Thursday, with flyers and posters. A hygiene campaign will be launched the same day and the existing telephone hotline strengthened.





