This content was published on November 19, 2017 5:16 PM Nov 19, 2017 - 17:16

What kind of future did President Leuthard see through the 3D glasses during an event at this year's Olma trade fair? (Keystone)

President Doris Leuthard has called for more openness to digital innovations ahead of a Swiss-wide event aimed at promoting the achievements of the fourth industrial revolution.

Switzerland should follow the example of the United States when it comes to technological innovations, notably the use of data, Leuthard said in an interview published in a supplement of the SonntagsBlick newspaper.

She said Switzerland was one of the most innovative and competitive nations and with its top universities and the system of vocational training, it was in an excellent position to integrate young people into the job market and to use the possibilities of technical progress.

Leuthard continued that industry, the government and the service sector were using technical innovations to replace physical products through electronic products, thereby creating new procedures.

“Digitalisation changes the way we live, learn and work,” she is quoted as saying.

However, Leuthard, who holds the portfolio of transport, energy, environment and communications minister in the government, says the Swiss federalist system was slowing down the implementation of new digital innovations.

Nationwide

On Tuesday, Switzerland is holding its first digital dayexternal link, staged by a cross-industry associationexternal link nationwide.

Besides Leuthard, two other government ministers, the Federal Chancellor as well as more than 40 companies, universities and other institutions are taking part in nationwide event.

Special stages are set up at Switzerland’s main railway stations to further dialogue between the business community, politicians and citizens.

On the eve, the government has organised a digital conference in the town of Biel-Bienne to discuss the impact of digitalisation on the Swiss economy and politics.



swissinfo.ch/urs

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.