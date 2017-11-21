This content was published on November 21, 2017 4:46 PM Nov 21, 2017 - 16:46

Two people with virtual reality glasses at Geneva train station on Tuesday, Swiss Digital Day

(Keystone)

The Swiss government wants to defend its good starting position in the race for the digital future. Communications Minister Doris Leuthard has thus called on researchers to be more venturesome regarding new digital opportunities.

“There is still room for improvement for the e-government,” Leuthard, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, told some 700 representatives from business, science, politics and civil society at a national conference, “Digital Switzerlandexternal link”, held in Biel on Monday.

Switzerland was not currently a leading light in this sector, she said. In order to change this and benefit from the potential of digitalisation, Leuthard said interdisciplinary cooperation and constant dialogue between all stakeholders was necessary.

The results of the conference will form the basis for formulating the government’s Digital Switzerland strategyexternal link, launched in April 2016.

swissinfo.ch and agencies/ts

