Switzerland has welcomed the meeting announced between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Whether a meeting might take place in Switzerland remains unclear.
Trump said on Thursday he was prepared to meet Kim in what would be the first face-to-face encounter between any leaders of the two countries. It potentially marks a major breakthrough in easing tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme.
News of the meeting was delivered by South Korean officials after talks with the US president at the White House. They passed a verbal message from Kim, saying the North Korean leader was "committed to denuclearisation". The meeting between the two men could take place in May, the officials said.
Bern is in contact with all parties involved, the Swiss foreign ministry told the Swiss news agency SDA-ATS on Friday. Switzerland’s offer to host talks is well known, but it is up to the parties to decide when and where they want to hold talks, the ministry said.
Alain Berset, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, met North Korean representatives during his trip to the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February. He used the opportunity to highlight the importance of dialogue between the two neighbouring Koreas.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.