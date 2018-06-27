This content was published on June 27, 2018 6:29 PM Jun 27, 2018 - 18:29

E-voting could become a third option for citizens beside the postal vote or going to a polling station. (Keystone)

The government wants to enshrine electronic voting in Swiss law as an alternative to paper ballots in elections and votes.

Based on an expert report, e-voting can be considered as a secure and reliable method, according Federal Chancellor Walter Thurnherr.

“The time is right for a broad discussion on e-voting and to take an informed decision. There are enough advantages, notably for the about 10% Swiss voters who live abroad,” he told a news conference on Wednesday.

Over the past 15 years, more than 200 trials with e-voting have been carried out at nationwide and cantonal levels. A limited number of registered Swiss have also been able to participate in the trials.

The proposal foresees that e-voting should become an option, but not an obligation, for the cantons which are free to choose an e-voting system. Currently, two certified systems are in use.

The Federal Chancelleryexternal link, which oversees voting issues, has been mandated to present detailed proposals later this year, which will be subject to a consultation procedure among political parties, institutions and the cantons.

Parliament is to discuss the government plans within the next two years.

However, critics argue the electronic voting channel is not secure as hackers could try to tamper with the system to rig the outcome of votes.

Last year, the government decided in principle to expand e-voting options across the country, putting in place e-voting in at least 18 of the country’s 26 cantons by October 2019.

+ The Swiss e-voting system is set for expanded roll-out

The Organisation of the Swiss Abroadexternal link (OSA) wants all registered Swiss expats to be able to use the e-vote option in next year’s parliamentary elections. It has welcomed Wednesday’s decision.

swissinfo.ch/urs

Links

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!