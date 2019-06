This content was published on June 9, 2019 11:00 AM

Swiss telecoms groups Swisscom, Sunrise, and Salt are rolling out, as we speak, 5G infrastructure across the country. Will they be stopped in their tracks? A citizen movement, worried about health and environmental risks, has risen up in protest. We speak with translator Tamlin Schibler-Ulmann, founder of the Stop5G group.

