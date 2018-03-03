This content was published on March 3, 2018 5:00 PM Mar 3, 2018 - 17:00

Two-thirds of the government’s tax revenue is at stake in the vote

Swiss voters are expected to renew on Sunday the government’s right to tax its citizens and companies for another 15 years. This is a unique feature of Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy and federalism.

A final opinion poll ten days ago had three-quarters of respondents approving the extension, with 10% undecided. Pollsters say the issue has been largely sidelined by the initiative on the public broadcasting licence fee.

Yet a serious amount of money is at stake: two-thirds of the government’s tax revenue (including VAT), or CHF43.5 billion ($44.4 billion) in 2016.

Although a rejection is highly unlikely, such a scenario would be a nightmare for the government.

“This would be a total meltdown and I don’t even want to think about it,” said Finance Minister Ueli Maurer in January. “If voters were to say no, the Swiss government wouldn’t have enough funds and there’s no way we could find another source of revenue or introduce spending cuts of the same order.”

Virtually no opposition

The vote is not so much about the financial volume, but the legal justification which was enshrined in the country’s constitution 60 years ago. The system has to be submitted to parliament and voters at regular intervals.

The most recent such ballotexternal link took place in 2004, when 73.8% of voters said yes. As the licence will expire by 2020, voters are called on to renew it for another 15-year term.

There is virtually no opposition to the proposal, and discussions during the parliamentary debate focused on calls by the political right to shorten the term to ten years or to make it an unlimited licence as demanded by the left.

Due to its federalist structure, Switzerland levies taxes at three separate levels: federal, cantonal and local. Beside the federal government, the 26 cantons with their wide-ranging autonomy set their own rates. The 2,250 municipalities can levy taxes either at their own discretion or based on basic cantonal tax scales.

