This content was published on June 6, 2019 3:18 PM

(sda-ats)

Swiss authorities have earmarked over CHF12 million ($12.1 million) to finance two more projects in the remote mountain village of Bondo in southeast Switzerland, as well as neighbouring settlements, which were devastated by a landslide and a river of mud two years ago.

Canton Graubünden announced on Thursday that it had approved CHF9.6 million for immediate measures as well as clearance and landfill costs. The project should be completed by 2023.

The canton will pay a further CHF2.08 million towards the repair of forestry infrastructure in the local district, with total costs of CHF2.6 million. According to the government, the Bondo reconstruction project includes six additional sub-projects.

In August 2017, three million cubic metres of rock crashed down from the Piz Cengalo mountain in eastern Switzerland, triggering a landslide into the valley. It was the largest landslide in Switzerland in over 130 years.

Eight hikers were killed, and several houses destroyed in the disaster. Around 500,000 cubic metres of rubble and mud flowed down the Val Bondasca to Bondo and the surrounding settlements of Promontogno, Sottoponte and Spino.





Keystone-SDA/sm

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram