The UN had estimated that it would need €4.4 billion in 2019 to assist some 5.6 million displaced Syrians.

(Keystone / Murtaja Lateef)

The Swiss contribution for this year was announced on Thursday at the third EU-UN conference on Syria held in Brussels.

Of the total, CHF61 million (€53.7 million) will be used to assist people in need in Syria and the region, while CHF7 million will go towards “peace promotion and international law”. The announcement was made during State Secretary Pascale Baeriswyl’s speech at the event.

“One area that deserves immediate attention is the fate of the tens of thousands of detainees and missing persons, as well as their families,” she said.

In total, the European Union has pledged to release €2 billion. In addition, Germany has committed €1.4 billion, the UK €464 million and Austria €9 million.

The United Nations had estimated that it would need €4.4 billion in 2019 to assist some 5.6 million displaced Syrians in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt. In addition, €2.9 billion would be needed to support internally displaced populations.

The total commitments will be announced in the evening, following the ministerial meeting co-chaired by the Federica Mogherini from the EU and UN Under-Secretary-General of Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock.

Contributions had fallen short of expectations at the 2018 conference. “We had asked for $9 billion; the promises totalled $6 billion,” explained the UN representative.

