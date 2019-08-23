This content was published on August 23, 2019 1:36 PM

The Parliament square in the Swiss capital Bern regularly hosts events like this exhibition match featuring Roger Federer in 2011. (Keystone / Peter Klaunzer)

The Federal Parliament building in Bern is to be better protected against potential terrorist attacks by erecting bollards on the northern side.

A dozen stone bollards will be erected on the sidewalk opposite the parliament square that hosts a twice-weekly farmer’s market and regular events. The security measure was suggested by the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) in view of the increased threat of terrorism throughout Europe.

It has now been approved by the administrative department of the Federal Parliament. The building permit application for the bollards will be submitted in autumn.

Terrorists choose places with a high media presence, said Peter Winkler, project manager of the Federal Office for Buildings and Logistics, on Swiss public television SRF on Friday.

He added that it was important to find a good balance between regular activity on the parliament square and a minimum amount of security to ensure that nobody can simply drive through the main entrances of the parliament building.







SDA-Keystone/ac

