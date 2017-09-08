This content was published on September 8, 2017 7:02 PM Sep 8, 2017 - 19:02

Electronic bracelets could be used to help stalking victims by providing documented proof of a stalker's approach or contact. (Keystone)

An increase in domestic offences reported to police last year is one sign that the Swiss law for assisting crime victims needs improvement, says Simonetta Sommaruga.

Despite early intervention efforts as part of Switzerland’s Victim Support Actexternal link, more than 17,000 domestic offensesexternal link were reported and registered by police in 2016 – a 2% increase over the previous year. Hospitals also registered a record number of mistreatment cases, said the justice minister on Friday at a conference in Bern.

Sommaruga therefore called for improvements to the Victim Support Act, which has been in effect for the last 25 years, and allows victims of criminal offenses committed In Switzerland and their families to obtain medical, psychological or legal assistance, as well as financial compensation.

The justice minister announced that she will propose to the Swiss cabinet new tools for better protecting against violence, including plans for caring for victims following a major event such as a terrorist attack.

Another proposed strategy is better protection against stalking offences by using an electronic bracelet to monitor compliance with prohibitions against approach or contact. This measure will help address the problem that many victims currently face of providing documented evidence of stalking, the justice minister said.

swissinfo.ch and agencies/cl

