This content was published on February 24, 2018 3:38 PM Feb 24, 2018 - 15:38

The Swiss vet who treated Rapunzel after her ordeal wasn't sure she would make it (Keystone)

Rapunzel, an eight-year-old female German Shepherd from Frankfurt, has been reunited with her owners in Zurich after covering 400km in search of home. She had escaped from the vet in Germany in August last year.

The veterinary clinic at the University of Zurich was able to hand over the animal to its owners on Saturday. After wandering for six months and covering 400 km, Rapunzel was found two weeks ago by the rescue services of the Canton of Zurich by the A1 motorway near Winterthur. The dog was in an emaciated condition and had to undergo several operations in Zurich for fractures and internal bleeding.

After two days of treatment, however, her condition has stabilised and Rapunzel is slowly recovering from her adventure. She is able to eat by herself and the rest of her convalescence will now take place at home in Frankfurt.

Cheeky trick

Besides obeying simple commands like "sit” Rapunzel also knows how to open doors, said her owner Jasmin Ehret-Väth. This is precisely what the German Shepherd did last year in mid-August, when she escaped from a vet check. "She almost found her way home", said her owner on Saturday, "but the detour she made was a little bit too big".

SDA-ATS/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.