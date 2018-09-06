Dragonboat races A tough row to hoe By Julie Hunt Society ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="A tough row to hoe " src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:44371790' width='640' height='360' name='A tough row to hoe '></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on September 6, 2018 5:00 PMSep 6, 2018 - 17:00 (Julie Hunt/swissinfo.ch) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (biweekly) Multinationals (biweekly) Click here to see more newsletters