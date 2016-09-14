Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Drink driving

More accurate alcohol breath testing introduced

Society Law and order

...

A new and improved breathalyzer will do away with the need for blood tests in most drink-driving tests on Swiss roads. From October 1, the level of alcohol in practically all drivers can be determined by breath tests alone, according to the Federal Roads Office.

The current breathalyzer apparatus has until now proved less reliable, resulting in the need for blood tests to give more accurate data in many cases. But tests with a new system have shown much improved accuracy.

The new breathalyzer will be rolled out in stages across cantons from October 1. Drivers will be subjected to two breath tests which will form the basis of any action should both readings show the same result. Blood tests will only be necessary in future if the driver is suspected of having taken narcotics, is on certain types of medication or has a respiratory illness.

The blood alcohol limit for drivers in Switzerland is 0.5% - which translates to 0.25 milligrams per litre of breath. Any driver with at least 0.8% of alcohol in their blood, or 0.4mgs per litre of breath, can expect a ban and a heftier criminal sanction.

Touring Club Switzerland welcomed the new breathalyzer tests which promise to dramatically reduce the number of time consuming and expensive blood tests.

Alcohol plays a role in 17% of all Swiss road accidents involving injury or death. Last year, 33 deaths and more than 1,000 injuries were caused by alcohol-influenced driving on Swiss roads.

swissinfo.ch with agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus