January 28, 2018

Slope patrol for ski resort Belalp throwing explosives from an Air Zermatt helicopter

(KEYSTONE/Dominic Steinmann)

This winter has already seen a record number of dynamite-triggered avalanches in the Swiss Alps. The reason is the huge amount of snowfall.

For safety’s sake, Swiss ski resort and security authorities have set off thousands of avalanches this winter – blowing up 120 metric tonnes of explosives so far, reports Sunday newspaper NZZ am Sonntag. In a normal winter, 80-120 tonnes would be sufficient for the whole season.

Since last weekend’s intense snowfall – which caused chaos in many Swiss resorts – there have been about 5,000 explosions around the nation to help clear the surplus of the white stuff.

As Switzerland’s only dynamite dealer told the newspaper, there have been numerous orders for additional dynamite.

Typically, helicopters drop the dynamite onto the areas where snow levels are precarious – resulting in morning quiet pierced by occasional booms, as you can hear in this video clip:

heli boom morning in Zermatt Beautiful new day in #Zermatt. Helicopters are setting off #avalanches to prep the slopes. #blockedinzermatt pic.twitter.com/AbJEsoM3hh — Susan Misicka (@SMisicka) January 23, 2018

The result looks something like this:





NZZ am Sonntag/sm

