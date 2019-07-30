This content was published on July 30, 2019 4:14 PM

The authors of the report on the future of digital direct democracy in Switzerland say the recent setbacks should not block necessary technological progress. (Archive picture from an early e-vote trial in Geneva in 2003) (Keystone/Laurent Gillieron)

Modern technology offers new opportunities for citizens wishing to participate in direct democracy, according to the think tank, Avenir Suisse.

The report comes amid a series of setbacks of e-voting in Switzerland.

“Digitalisation has prompted an emotional roller coaster of exaggerated hopes and irrational fears,” said the authors of a report on the boon and bane of electronic tools for Swiss-style democracy.

The study found that the increased use of digital technology is simply a matter of time for votes and elections, as well as for the collection of signatures for people’s initiatives and referendums and for forming public opinion.

The authors notably point out the advantage of e-voting for expatriate Swiss as well as for people with special needs.

The report, which was presented on Tuesday, concludes that modern technology is necessary for the development of direct democracy in Switzerland, despite a series of recent setbacks over data security concerns.

The government earlier this year decided to drop plans to introduce e-voting on a permanent basis and both providers of e-vote options on a trial basis withdrew their technology following the discovery of a series of security flaws.

Avenir Suisseexternal link is an independent liberal think tank close to the business community. It regularly publishes reports on a wide range of topics.



Private sector rejection Swiss want state-run eID system, suggests poll An overwhelming majority of Swiss people appear to have rejected a decision by the government and parliament to hand control of a national eID ... This content was published on May 27, 2019 7:06 PM See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 Arabic (ar) نظام التحقق من الهوية الرقمي "يجب أن يُدار من قبل الدولة"

swissinfo.ch/urs

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Like swissinfo.ch? Meh? Let us know. Survey Your questions become our stories: time to vote