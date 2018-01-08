This content was published on January 8, 2018 4:55 PM Jan 8, 2018 - 16:55

Ambassador Edward T. McMullen greets the media in front of the US embassy in Bern, Switzerland.

(Keystone)

Ed McMullen, a supporter and former political strategist of US President Donald Trump, officially took up his position in Bern on December 15, some three weeks after presenting his credentials to Swiss officials.



Tanya Gant Ward, spokesperson for the US embassy in Bern, confirmed to swissinfo.ch on Monday that McMullen did indeed begin work in mid-December.

She also commented on the delay between the ambassador presenting his credentials to Swiss President Doris Leuthard and his starting in office.

“The delay between Ambassador McMullen presenting his credentials and coming permanently to Bern is not typical," she said. "Because of the timing of his confirmation in the United States, he had to rush to Switzerland to present his credentials in November or wait until the next opportunity in January. "

"The Department of State’s bureaucracy does not work quickly, so he had to return to the United States to wrap up his affairs and pack his household,” Ward told swissinfo.ch on Monday.



+ Learn more about Ed McMullen



McMullen's naming as ambassador to Bern was also long awaited.

Whilst the timeline for ambassadorial appointments from the United States can vary widely, US President Trump’s appointments took longer than usual – on average 85 days, compared to 32 and 11 days for former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, respectively.

McMullen takes over from Suzi LeVine, who served as ambassador during the second Obama administration. She in turn succeeded Obama's first Swiss envoy, Donald Beyer.

swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.