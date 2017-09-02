This content was published on September 2, 2017 3:29 PM Sep 2, 2017 - 15:29

The US embassy in Bern (Keystone)

The White House has put forward Trump supporter and political strategist, Ed McMullen, as new United States ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

His nomination must be approved by the Senate.

McMullen, who runs an advertising and corporate public affairs firm in South Carolina, helped steer President Trump's victory in the Republican primary in the state, according to South Carolina media.



Afterwards, the political strategist was a member of Trump's transition team, and Vice Chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

McMullen says on his website external linkthat he "is an alumnus of the American-Swiss Foundation Young Leaders Conference and has travelled extensively in Switzerland and Italy".

Since the departure of Obama-appointee Suzi LeVine in January, the US embassy in Bern has been headed by chargé d'affaires Tara Ferat Erath.

Criticism

Last month, LeVine criticised Trump for his treatment of the diplomatic service including how slowly he was moving to name ambassadors.

“I hope things improve soon,” she said in an interview with Swiss newspapers 24Heures and Tribune de Genève. “But the Trump administration’s desire to cut the [diplomatic and foreign aid] budgetexternal link by a third makes me think that won’t be the case.”

Diplomats, she said, “play a key role for our security, our economy and for human rights”. In the Obama administration, she added, there was a confidence in diplomats’ ability to build relations and protect the US.

