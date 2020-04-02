Despite distance learning, the school year will not be extended and students will receive diplomas upon completion of coursework. (Keystone / Marcel Bieri)

The school year will not be extended and secondary students will receive their diplomas despite the school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



On Thursday, the Swiss Conference of Cantonal Education Ministers adopted common principlesexternal link and measures to help harmonise solutions at a national level for education in primary and secondary school levels as well as teacher training.



Cantons are usually responsible for educational matters in Switzerland which is why the nationwide closure of all schools by the government until at least April 19 was so unprecedented.



+ Read more about why the government changed its mind on school closures here



Schools have been adapting to the nationwide closure, which is now in its third week, with a variety of tools including online instruction.



The cantonal education ministers agreed that the 2019/2020 school year would be accepted despite lessons being carried remotely due to school closures. The schoolyear will not be extended and school calendars in each canton will remain valid. In addition, vacations will not be used for teaching.



Report cards will be issued by schools and include mention that there was no classroom teaching during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The measures also guarantee that all upper secondary students who pass their courses will be allowed to pursue further studies or a job placement this autumn. Students in their final year of general or vocational schooling will also receive their diploma provided they pass their courses. A decision on how the diplomas will be issued is expected in May.



By the end of April, addition information will be provided on the pupils making the transition from primary to secondary and secondary to upper secondary school.



An announcement on the future of school closures is expected by the government before Easter, reports say.external link





Keystone-SDA/jdp

