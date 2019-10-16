This content was published on October 16, 2019 11:31 AM

The fleet of Airbus A220 jets is expected to be back in operation by Thursday according to the company, Swiss. (Keystone/Gaetan Bally)

Swiss International Airlines has resumed flights with its Airbus A220 jets following a brief grounding of its fleet on Tuesday.

The first aircraft were returned to service after a few hours and the operations are expected to return to normal on Thursday, Swiss told news agencies.

All 29 Airbus jets have been undergoing an inspection of their engines following an incident on Tuesday when a Geneva-bound Swiss flight was diverted to Paris after an engine problem shortly after take-off from London.

The temporary grounding forced the airline Swissexternal link to cancel about 100 flights, affecting 10,000 passengers.

It was the third such incident involving Airbus A220 jets of Swiss in three months.

“Swiss takes these incidents very seriously and is in close contact with the responsible authorities, Airbus Canada and the engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney,” the company said.

Pratt & Whitney said on Tuesday it had recommended additional checks on engines powering Airbus A220 and some Embraer E2 passenger jets after recent engine incidents.



