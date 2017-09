This content was published on September 28, 2017 4:27 PM Sep 28, 2017 - 16:27

Last weekend, the deaf and hearing disabled took to the streets in Zurich, Lausanne and Lugano, demanding for voting pamphlets and explanations of federal bills to be available online in sign language. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)



