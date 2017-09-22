This content was published on September 22, 2017 12:11 PM Sep 22, 2017 - 12:11

Erwin Sperisen as seen in a court drawing from 2014 (Keystone)

Erwin Sperisen, the former head of Guatemala’s national police, is to be freed from prison in Switzerland ahead of his November trial, his lawyers have said.

The Swiss Federal Court in Lausanne has accepted the appeal made by Sperisen’s legal team against a ruling by a Geneva court. According to lawyers Florian Baier and Giorgio Campa, the next steps should happen quickly. They have already asked the cantonal court to call a hearing on Friday afternoon to declare the release of their client.

“Erwin Sperisen’s journey towards the recognition of his innocence is continuing,” the two lawyers said in a statement, which was released to the press and quoted by the Swiss news agency.

Unusual case

Sperisen was found guilty of being involved in the murder of ten of Guatemalan prisoners. The dual Swiss-Guatemalan citizen was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Geneva court in 2014. The crimes for which he had been on trial occurred between 2005-2006.

The ex-police chief is due to be retried on November 28 this year, after the supreme court criticised how the case was handled by the Geneva prosecutors. He was first arrested in Geneva in 2012, having moved there in 2007. Unable to be extradited, Sperisen was duly tried as a Swiss citizen, in a rare case of Swiss justice trying a defendant for crimes committed in another country.



swissinfo.ch and agencies/ilj