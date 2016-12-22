Brussels sees progress in relations with Bern

Parliament debating immigration last week (Keystone)

The European Commission said a Swiss law adopted last week “should make it possible to preserve the integrity of the contractual commitments between the European Union and Switzerland”.



The commission’s statement came after a meeting in Brussels between representatives of EU countries, the European Commission and Mario Gattiker, who heads Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Migration.



Nevertheless, the commission said that more “clarifications and guarantees on key points” are needed to ensure the Swiss crackdown on immigration does not compromise agreements over the free movement of people, which allows the Swiss to access the EU’s single market of 500 million.



“Questions about access to information about job vacancies and full respect for the rights of frontier workers are particularly important,” the commission added.



Immigration saga

Parliament voted on measures to implement the anti-mass immigration initiative, which must be in place by February 2017.



It decided to give locals first dibs at job opportunities, but left outright quotas out of the plan, despite voters having approved of quotas in a February 2014 nationwide vote.



Those were replaced by an obligation for companies to prioritise domestic workers when filling posts. The Campaign for an Independent and Neutral Switzerland political group, however, threatened to spark a new public vote to cancel the Swiss-EU free movement of persons bilateral treaty.



Almost 1.4 million EU citizens live in Switzerland and more than 300,000 are cross-border workers commuting from neighbouring countries.



European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said the search for a mutually agreeable solution might finally bear fruit through closer relations between the EU and Switzerland in 2017.



The EU’s reaction to Switzerland could preview how Britain is handled when it negotiates leaving the EU. Brussels has so far shown little willingness to compromise on free movement of people, so as not to encourage Britain after its Brexit vote.