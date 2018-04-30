The Swiss president, Alain Berset, says both Switzerland and the European Union have a mutual interest in stable bilateral relations.
Speaking at the Europa Forum in Lucerne external linkon Monday, Berset said it is crucial to develop further the more than 120 treaties as they formed a “good balance between economic and political interests”.
Berset who holds the portfolio as interior minister in the Swiss government, said much of the scepticism of Swiss citizens towards Brussels was the result of the strong Swiss identity and its commitment to institutions.
“We are EU sceptics because we are so European. But we certainly are no anti-Europeans,” Berset said.
He added the only way forward was to define the national interest with tried and tested pragmatism.
Relations between non-EU member Switzerland and its biggest trading partner suffered a setback following voters’ decision in 2014 to curb immigration from the 28-nation bloc.
Attempts to agree on an institutional framework agreement and further bilateral deals have been stalled as the Swiss multi-party government is hoping to present its strategy within the next few months.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.