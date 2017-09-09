European Heritage Days Switzerland shows off its ‘power and glory’
Certain buildings embody power – monumental in stature, luxurious in design and found in prime locations. Dozens of official buildings are opening their doors to the Swiss public this weekend as part of the European Heritage Days.
Castles, palaces, courts, town halls, farm houses and churches are just a few of the structures that will be welcoming the public as part of Switzerland’s heritage weekendexternal link that goes under the slogan ‘Power and Glory’.
Held in September each year, European Heritage Days take place in 50 countries that are party to the European Cultural Convention. Doors are opened to numerous monuments and sites, allowing citizens to enjoy free visits, workshops and events, and to learn about their shared cultural heritage. The annual event also aims to encourage people to get involved in preserving this heritage for future generations.