The Ital Reding manor house in Schwyz was built in 1609. Today, it houses the Schwyz cantonal library.

A view inside Lausanne's Montbenon Court Building in Lausanne, which was built in the 1880s to house the federal court. Today, it is the seat of the Lausanne district court.

Lucerne's Villa Bellerive was built in 1889 in an Italian New Renaissance style. Today, it is part of Lucerne's Teacher Training School.

The ruins of Saxon castle in canton Valais, built between 1278-1285

The former Laufenburg town hall was built in 1525 and decorated in Baroque style in 1771; some rooms are known for their spectacular stucco.

The French Embassy in Switzerland is opening the doors of the Villa von Tscharner in Bern. The former embassy, used as a residence, houses rare furniture, wall hangings, vases and paintings.

Switzerland shows off its ‘power and glory’

This content was published on September 9, 2017 9:00 AM Sep 9, 2017 - 09:00

Certain buildings embody power – monumental in stature, luxurious in design and found in prime locations. Dozens of official buildings are opening their doors to the Swiss public this weekend as part of the European Heritage Days.

Castles, palaces, courts, town halls, farm houses and churches are just a few of the structures that will be welcoming the public as part of Switzerland’s heritage weekendexternal link that goes under the slogan ‘Power and Glory’.

Held in September each year, European Heritage Days take place in 50 countries that are party to the European Cultural Convention. Doors are opened to numerous monuments and sites, allowing citizens to enjoy free visits, workshops and events, and to learn about their shared cultural heritage. The annual event also aims to encourage people to get involved in preserving this heritage for future generations.

