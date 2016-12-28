Forest fire rages in eastern Switzerland

Difficult terrain and strong winds are make it hard for firefighters to contain the fire (Keystone/Ti-Press)

Roads had to be closed and people evacuated due to a forest fire in the eastern Swiss canton of Graubünden. Strong winds are making it difficult for firefighters to contain the blaze.

On Tuesday evening, the Graubünden cantonal police received reports of a forest fire between the villages of Mesocco and Soazza. The blaze managed to spread across a distance of 600m to a kilometer. Sections of the highway A13 and the main road H13 had to be closed due to fire risk and are expected to remain closed until Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is at a distance of around 500m from the villages of Mesocco and Soazza. As a precautionary measure four people from two houses in Mesocco were evacuated. More such evacuations are planned depending on the proximity of dwellings to the fire. Two fire brigades comprising around 60 people have been working through the night monitoring the blaze but darkness and ruggedness of the terrain have limited what they can do to contain it. Two helicopters – one belonging to the Swiss army and the other a private company – are on standby for intervention today.

There have also been reports of another forest fire in the Southern Swiss canton of Ticino near the town of Faido. Around 15 people were evacuated by helicopter from the municipality of Chironico on Tuesday evening. No further information is as yet available on the situation there.