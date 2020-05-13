Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber is once again in the eye of the storm over his handling of a FIFA corruption probe. (Keystone / Peter Klaunzer)

Will Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber become the first high-ranking national official to be impeached in Switzerland over his handling of a FIFA corruption probe? A parliamentary commission is set to decide on Wednesday how to proceed. Here’s the background.

Seventeen members of a parliamentary judiciary committee are meeting in Bern on May 13 to decide whether there are reasonable grounds to suspect Lauber broke rules or was grossly negligent. This follows motions filed by parliamentarians.

This could be a first step towards the launching of impeachment proceedings – a historic first - against the federal prosecutor.

What are the accusations against Lauber?

Switzerland’s attorney general has been criticised and is facing calls to resign over accusations that his office botched up high-profile international football trials.

Last month, the first trial in Switzerland’s five-year investigation of corruption in football ended without a judgment. A five-year statute of limitations to secure convictions against former officials of the German Football Association and a former Swiss official of FIFA expired on April 28.

The four suspects allegedly misled the authorities about a CHF10 million ($10.3 million) payment linked to the 2006 World Cup hosted by Germany. The four men denied any wrongdoing and Lauber defended the handling of the case, which was suspended by the Federal Criminal Court last month amid government instructions for people older than 65 to avoid contact following the coronavirus outbreak.

Wasn’t the attorney general also recently disciplined for his conduct in the FIFA case?

An independent oversight authority, AB-BAexternal link, said on March 4 that Lauber had repeatedly told falsehoods and breached a code of conduct while handling the investigation into alleged corruption around FIFA. He held undocumented meetings with FIFA Secretary General Gianni Infantino during the corruption investigation, misallocated resources and tried to block the AB-BA’s inquiry into the affair, AB-BA said.

As punishment it cut Lauber’s nearly CHF300,000 ($309,000) salary by 8% for one year.

Last year, Lauber was recused from his involvement in FIFA investigations by Switzerland’s federal criminal court.

What does Lauber say about all this?

The federal prosecutor has defended his handling of the case. The attorney general’s office told the Reuters news agency that it regretted that the “no judicial assessment could be made” in the case of the four football officials.

Lauber has also appealed to the Federal Administrative Court against the watchdog’s findings and his salary cut. Lauber’s office said the AB-BA decision did not “represent a conclusive finding and must stand up to judicial review.”

He issued no new comment ahead of Wednesday’s commission meeting.

What’s the exact impeachment procedure and timing?

Lauber cannot be dismissed as easily as some parliamentarians may want. Removal from office is a formal act, which must follow certain rules.

As such a procedure would be a first, if the committee goes ahead, it wants to ensure that it is conducted “correctly, beyond reproach and safeguarding our institutions”, according to Andrea Caroni, chairman of the parliamentary judicial committee. In order to clarify preliminary questions, Caroni has invited an expert from the Federal Office of Justice and a law professor to Wednesday’s meeting.

And before deciding to go ahead with formal proceedings, Lauber must first be invited to respond to parliamentarians’ questions. The earliest possible date is May 20. The rest of the timetable remains open.

What may happen?

If the commission agrees to go ahead with impeachment proceedings, they must be validated by a vote by the two chambers of parliament – the House of Representatives and the Senate - in a joint session. Lauber critics would like to push ahead and for parliament to vote this summer. However, others would prefer to wait for the Federal Administrative Court appeal ruling on the watchdog’s findings.

Last September, parliament re-elected Lauber for a third term despite months of controversy over his handling of the FIFA corruption investigation. The big question remains: can Lauber continue to fight on or this time could he throw in the towel?



