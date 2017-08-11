This content was published on August 11, 2017 5:52 PM Aug 11, 2017 - 17:52

Doris Leuthard signs the visitor's book at Expo 2017 in Astana (Keystone)

Swiss Environment Minister Doris Leuthard highlighted Switzerland’s ‘future energy’ credentials at Expo 2017 in the Kazak capital of Astana on Friday.

Leuthard, who also holds Switzerland’s rotating title of President this year, explained how the country is restructuring its energy system to meet commitments to reduce greenhouse emissions in a way that makes sense for the economy.

“In economic terms, we are making the country and our economy fit for the future and global markets through research and innovation. And we are protecting the environment and the climate by reducing our dependency on fossil fuels by encouraging economical and efficient technologies,” she remarked during her speech in Astana.

According to Presence Switzerland, the body responsible for the Swiss Confederation's image abroad as well as for Swiss participation in the Expo, Switzerland is inviting visitors to consider their own energy consumption and the management of renewable resources at its Expo 2017 ‘Flower Power’ pavilion.

With a total area of 560 square metres, the Swiss pavilionexternal link (budget: CHF4.2 million/$4.4 million), is divided into four thematic sections: the energy-efficient Monte Rosa alpine hut, how to conserve water in the household, conflict over water resources, and the SolarStratos solar-powered aircraft.

Leuthard also met with Kazak President Nursultan Nazerbayev to cement the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Switzerland and Kazakhstan work closely together in the Bretton Woods institution. Kazakhstan is part of the Swiss constituency, a voting group within the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank led by the Swiss Confederation.

Kazakhstan was the third and final stop on Leuthard’s climate change tour, which also included trips to Denmark and Greenland.