Deity, icon or just cattle? Cows are seen differently across cultures. With its exhibition "KUhLToUR - Kuh, Kunst und Kuriose aus Ost und West" in Zurich, the Ernst Hoh cultural foundation examines the role of cows in art and society.



The image of the cow is omnipresent in our everyday life, whether in political campaigns or advertising or pictures of nature and one's homeland. In Switzerland, it is a symbol both of Swiss tradition and country life, while in China it represents prosperity.

In the Hindu parts of India, the cow is sacred. It is venerated as an emblem of providence and longevity. The exhibition not only shows cows but also bulls, oxen and Asian buffalo and yaks in all their facets.

