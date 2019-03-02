Navigation

Eyes and ears On the road with Switzerland’s public broadcaster

parliament building and street cafe

Live from parliament square in Bern: For special events, like the 2011 parliamentary elections, the SBC puts mobile studios in public places. (SRF/Peter Mosimann)

Woman in TV studio

German-speaking news presenter Maureen Bailo during an exchange with Radiotelevisione svizzera (RSI), the sister service in Italian-speaking Ticino. (RSI/Loreta Daulte)

camera equipment

March 4, 2018: Behind the scenes on a vote day at Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS) in Geneva. (Keystone/Salvatore Di Nolfi)

two people

On the set of 60 Minuti (RSI)

Radio studio

All ears at the SRF 4 News radio station in Bern. SRF stands for "Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen", which is German for "Swiss radio and TV". (Keystone/Anthony Anex)


Cameraman in a village

Editor Armon Schlegel on location for Radiotelevisiun Svizra Rumantscha (RTR), the Romansh service (Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller)

three faces

SWI's Renat Künzi (right) discussing direct democracy via Facebook Live with Anna Lührmann, political science professor at the University of Göteborg, and Parag Khanna, a Singapore-based expert on globalization and democracy (swissinfo.ch)

two men in a studio

Home Affairs Minister Alain Berset being interviewed on RTS's Saturday morning radio show in 2016 (Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott)

young man, old woman

Featured in the DOK series of documentaries: 21-year-old candidate Elias Meier speaking to a citizen during the race for mayor of Grenchen (SRF)

Sternstunde Religion

During the "Sternstunde Religion" show, moderator Norbert Bischofberger (right) in conversation with parliamentarian Barbara Schmid-Federer and her brother, Urban Federer, abbot of Einsiedeln Monastery (SRF/Oscar Alessio)

Team Nuovo

The team behind Nuovo, the video channel for young adults: Flavio Deflorin (RTR), Seraina Derungs (RTR), Sophie Badoux (RTS, in front), Pascal Burkhard (SRF), Céline Stegmüller (SWI), and Marija Milanovic. (RSI) (SRF-SWI)


crowded studio

In 2007, a gathering with a focus on the presidents of the four political parties represented in the Federal Council: the conservative right Swiss People's Party, the centre-right Radical-Liberals, the centrist Christian Democrats, and the leftwing Social Democrats. (SRF/Gian Vaitl

Three faces

"Quartier des banques", a dramatic series co-produced by RTS. (SRF/Point Prod)

Woman in studio

In Chur, Gaby Degonda hosting a live radio broadcast for RTR. (Keystone/Gaetan Bally)

People gathered in federal palace

A joint RTS/SRF live broadcast from the federal palace during the 2015 federal elections. (Keystone/Alessandro della Valle)

hands and slips of paper

Scene from a DOK film showing how Swiss ballots are sorted. (SRF)

gallery featuring several TV and radio studios

Switzerland has a long history of public media – and the challenge of keeping it current for future generations.

The range of programming produced by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) is varied, especially considering the fact that the budget has to cover the four national languages as well as an additional seven at its international arm SWI swissinfo.ch. This linguistic quirk is why newsmakers in Switzerland often end up speaking into multiple SBC microphones.

With the popularity of citizen journalism and YouTube, the competition for eyeballs is fiercer than ever. A particular challenge is trying to appeal to younger viewers who barely remember a time before Netflix.

But last year, both the SBC and its supporters were relieved when Swiss voters rejected a proposal to do away with the mandatory licence fee for public broadcasters. Every household pays CHF365 ($365) per year for access to radio and TV in Switzerland.

This piece is part of ongoing coverage from the International Public Media Conference in Bern on March 4, where participants will discuss the future of public media and how it’s responding to political, financial and technical changes.

end of infobox

March 4, 2019 International Public Media Conference

The livestream of the International Public Media Conference at Zentrum Paul Klee in Bern will be available here on March 4, 2019. 


