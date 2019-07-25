This content was published on July 25, 2019 4:18 PM

Clad in costumes or red and white, the colours of the Swiss flag, these amateur actors took part in a historical parade ahead of the Fête des Vignerons earlier this year in Vevey. (© Keystone/Valentin Flauraud)

The expatriate Swiss community has been attending the once-in-a-lifetime Fête des Vignerons, currently taking place on the shores of Lake Geneva.

A delegation of Swiss citizens living across the world, including leading members of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroadexternal link (OSA), gathered in Vevey to participate in the event on Thursday.

“The fact of a special day dedicated to the Swiss Abroad and the presence of Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis shows the importance of the expat Swiss community for our country,” the OSA said in a statement.

Expat Swiss winegrowers also used the opportunity to present products from their vineyards in other parts of the world.

In his address at the event, OSA President Remo Gysin praised the pioneering work of Swiss winegrowers abroad and the quality of their products.

The renowned Fête des Vignerons festivalexternal link opened last week. The spectacular show, paying homage to the viticulture tradition, includes concerts and other events and is expected to attract about one million people until August 11.

It is the first living Swiss tradition to have been recognised by United Nations culture organisation, UNESCO.



