Huria Ibrahim fled political turmoil in Syria 8 years ago.
She now has an apartment in Geneva. She and her family received F permits, but are contesting the status. She says, “Not a day goes by in which I am happy and at peace or in which my husband is not stressed up. My dad died three weeks ago: I coudn’t be at his side. It’s 7 years since I last saw him and my twin sister. We used to be inseparable. I’m tired all the time - my soul is tired. I’m in despair”. She’s been waiting three years for a response to her appeal against her F permit.
(Julie Hunt, swissinfo.ch)