The family of Michael Schumacher have given no update on the condition of the former Formula 1 racing star on his 50th birthday. Schumacher has been cared for in Switzerland since he suffered severe head injuries while skiing five years ago.

Schumacher turned 50 on Thursday. “You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him,” his family said in a statement. "Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy.”

The German national was moved to his home in the town of Gland on the shores of Lake Geneva in 2014 to be looked after. He suffered his injuries in December 2013 when he hit his head on a rock and doctors were unable to remove all the blood clots in his brain.

His family released the Official Michael Schumacher Appexternal link, a virtual museum tour of his greatest achievements, to coincide with his birthday. "The app is another milestone in our effort to do justice to him and you, his fans, by celebrating his accomplishments," read the statement.

Schumacher is revered as one of the greatest racing drivers of all time. He finished his career with seven F1 titles and 91 race wins – both records that still stand today.

