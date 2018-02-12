This content was published on February 12, 2018 9:15 AM Feb 12, 2018 - 09:15

It is the latest case of banned propaganda for Islamic militant groups in Switzerland (Keystone)

A Swiss resident has been given a six-month suspended prison sentence for spreading propaganda for the militant Islamic State (IS) group over Facebook.

The verdict includes a CHF2,000 ($2,127) fine according to a decision by the Office of the Attorney General, published by the SonntagsBlick newspaper.

The defendant was found guilty of putting online several videos and photos of IS propaganda targeting western nations, including Switzerland, between May and December 2016.

The man, who denied the charges, apparently claimed the videos were for his own use only. His home was searched by police in May 2017.

There are currently about 60 other legal proceedings underway in Switzerland for allegedly supporting banned Islamic or other criminal organisations, according to the justice authorities.



Online radicalisation Swiss authorities block 300 jihadi terror videos The Swiss authorities have blocked over 300 violent jihadist videos, mainly on YouTube, over the past year.

swissinfo.ch with agencies

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.