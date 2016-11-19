Nicolas, Trinidad and Tobago. "You have no idea how lucky you are to live in such a beautiful and safe country."

Mohammed, Oman. "I've travelled around half the world but found no other country where four languages were spoken yet the people could understand each other."

Margaret, Malaysia. "At first I found everything here too slow. But then I realised that this tempo gave me time for self-reflection."

Emine, Mauritania. "The chocolate and women's rights - I'd love to export those to Mauritania."

Frischta, Afghanistan. "More and more humans, less and less humanity."

Dianelys, Dominican Republic. "The Swiss know how to work - people in the Caribbean know how to live."

Dey, Mexico. "During my first years here I cried a lot. But the safety and freedom I have here can't be bought anywhere else."

Philip, Belize. "I've never regretted leaving my island, the sun, painting on the beach. Back then I was there, now I am here."

Maria Soledad, Uruguay. "I'd been here for two months and then I heard an alphorn - and I had to cry! After that, Switzerland was in my heart."

Sharif, Bangladesh. "In some countries you meet people who seem to have been your friend for ten years. In Switzerland, you become friends with someone after knowing them for ten years."

Meng-Lin, Taiwan. "How we treat strangers reflects how we accept the stranger in ourselves."

Remko, The Netherlands. "A good dose of Dutch directness would do the Swiss good."

Jassim, Kuwait. "Respect for old people - I've kept that from my culture."

Alexandra, Estonia. "Maybe there are bad people here too, but I've never met any."

Sofia, Sweden. "Whenever I'm packing to fly to Sweden, I say 'I'm going home'. Five weeks later, when I'm packing for Switzerland, I say 'I'm going home' again."

Ciro, Bolivia. "Deep down, people from the Andes and the Swiss are the same: both are mountain dwellers."

Switzerland has 8.3 million inhabitants, a quarter of whom are migrants from 193 countries. One person from each appears in a new photo book, The Switzers, by photographers Reiner Roduner and Roland Schmid.

For Roduner, who initiated the three-year project, it all began with a photo he took of an Ethiopian farmer while travelling for work. It was the first time he had managed to take such an intimate and extraordinary portrait. The man’s eyes told his entire life story.

Roduner later read that Switzerland was home to people from practically every country in the world. The idea was born: find an interesting person from every nation and take their portrait. Get so close to them that their eyes reflect their personal history.

All of these people make up an important part of Switzerland’s identity. Identity is in constant flux and is defined by the people who make up a society. This book reflects what they have to say about their new home.

(Text: from the foreword to the book, Images: Reiner Roduner, Roland Schmid)

