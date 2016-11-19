Faces of the world
The Switzers - the 193 nationalities of Switzerland
Switzerland has 8.3 million inhabitants, a quarter of whom are migrants from 193 countries. One person from each appears in a new photo book, The Switzers, by photographers Reiner Roduner and Roland Schmid.
For Roduner, who initiated the three-year project, it all began with a photo he took of an Ethiopian farmer while travelling for work. It was the first time he had managed to take such an intimate and extraordinary portrait. The man’s eyes told his entire life story.
Roduner later read that Switzerland was home to people from practically every country in the world. The idea was born: find an interesting person from every nation and take their portrait. Get so close to them that their eyes reflect their personal history.
All of these people make up an important part of Switzerland’s identity. Identity is in constant flux and is defined by the people who make up a society. This book reflects what they have to say about their new home.
(Text: from the foreword to the book, Images: Reiner Roduner, Roland Schmid)